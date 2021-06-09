Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 236 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $194.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -135.17 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.55 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,812 shares of company stock worth $14,074,413 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

