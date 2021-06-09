KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for At Home Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for At Home Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 66.86%. The business’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOME. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

NYSE:HOME opened at $37.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 646.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $72,076.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,856. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.