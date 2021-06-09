Kion Group’s (KIGRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of KIGRY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.77. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.41.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

