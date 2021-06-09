Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) vs. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Critical Survey

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Klépierre has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Klépierre and Vornado Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 4 4 2 0 1.80 Vornado Realty Trust 3 1 2 0 1.83

Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential downside of 14.99%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Klépierre.

Profitability

This table compares Klépierre and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A Vornado Realty Trust -20.09% 1.70% 0.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Klépierre and Vornado Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $1.71 billion 5.72 $363.89 million N/A N/A Vornado Realty Trust $1.53 billion 6.24 -$297.01 million $2.53 19.68

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than Vornado Realty Trust.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats Klépierre on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Klépierre Company Profile

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. KlÃ©pierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & StrÃ¸m (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. KlÃ©pierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXXÂ® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

