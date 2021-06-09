Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of KLKNF opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

About Klöckner & Co SE

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.