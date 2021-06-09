KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.42 million-108.96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 241,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,275. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.42. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($3.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 168.42% and a negative net margin of 120.01%. Equities analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

