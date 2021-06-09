Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KKPNY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke KPN presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 134,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

