Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €54.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.41 ($60.48).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

