Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Koppers worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $717.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

