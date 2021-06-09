Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ KRNT traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.63. 1,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.91. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,539,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,322,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after buying an additional 304,774 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,063,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

