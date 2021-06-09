Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.66.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,238 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $582,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

