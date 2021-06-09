K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.43 ($11.09).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €11.70 ($13.76) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of €11.82 ($13.91). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.61.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

