Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Sells $1,199,520.00 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $260.30. 20,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.45. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $155.65 and a one year high of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.