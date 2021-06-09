Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,400,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,582.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.87. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.16.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

