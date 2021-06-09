Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of LKFN opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.16. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $251,952.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,582.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,400,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

