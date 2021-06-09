Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000.

EBACU stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

