Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $70,000 Investment in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann acquired 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $71,816.22. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 432,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,769.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 205,274 shares of company stock worth $1,163,313 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSI opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

