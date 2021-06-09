Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $113,000 Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFDRU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000.

PFDRU stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

