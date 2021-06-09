Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson Sells 11,027 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $577,925.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,521,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 16,525 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $878,303.75.

On Friday, May 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $138,831.78.

On Sunday, May 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 46,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

