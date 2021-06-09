Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 20,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $387,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares in the company, valued at $48,191,421.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $284,955.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $273,537.60.

On Monday, May 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $178,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. Analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

