Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 2,078 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $40,126.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,485,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,992,591.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $260,186.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $284,955.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $273,537.60.

On Monday, May 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $178,000.00.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $473.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.11. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.