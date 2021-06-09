Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LDOS. Argus boosted their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.56.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Leidos by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after buying an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after buying an additional 1,470,081 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Leidos by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after buying an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Leidos by 9.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after purchasing an additional 221,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

