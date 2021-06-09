LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 322,658 shares.The stock last traded at $198.89 and had previously closed at $199.03.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.26. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 1.53.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LendingTree by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

