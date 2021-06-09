Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Shares Up 0.4%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $18.04. 701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

