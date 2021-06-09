Lethean (LTHN) Price Up 73.7% This Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $7,909.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 73.7% higher against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,141.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.06 or 0.07097307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.88 or 0.01720696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00470241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00165449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.37 or 0.00725952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.00471569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.27 or 0.00393644 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

