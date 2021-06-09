Lewis W. Moorehead Sells 8,077 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $57,750.55.
Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.32. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $9.47.
Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. Research analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
About Quantum
Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.
