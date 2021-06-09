Lewis W. Moorehead Sells 8,077 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $57,750.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.32. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. Research analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quantum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 34.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.