Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Up 8.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s stock price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $62.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Li Auto traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $28.98. Approximately 547,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 17,046,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

LI has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion and a PE ratio of -177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

