Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,512,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,890 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $58,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 450,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 50,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 9,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,924. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.