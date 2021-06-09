Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 127.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $106.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $106.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.00.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

