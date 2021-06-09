Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 786,006 shares.The stock last traded at $73.01 and had previously closed at $71.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a PE ratio of -64.11.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $276,644,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after buying an additional 1,681,862 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 586,614 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $79,209,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

