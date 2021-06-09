Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz Buys 5,850 Shares

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $54,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,062.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Horowitz purchased 1,470 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $13,818.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limbach in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

