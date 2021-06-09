Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%.

NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 12,560 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $217,036.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,571.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and sold 7,119 shares worth $128,432. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

