Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 8.82%.

LMNR stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,668. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $342.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93, a PEG ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.02. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $217,036.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,571.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and have sold 7,119 shares valued at $128,432. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

