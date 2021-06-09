Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Purchases 11,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 6.4% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.32. The company had a trading volume of 142,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,632,338. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

