Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

LZAGY opened at $69.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.95. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Lonza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

