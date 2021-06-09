Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,678,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 10,281,554 shares.The stock last traded at $11.80 and had previously closed at $11.22.

RIDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.