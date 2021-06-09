Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LULU. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.61.

Shares of LULU opened at $331.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

