Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BDX opened at $239.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.80.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

