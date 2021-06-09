Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Invests $30,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $145.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of -155.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.