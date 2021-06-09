Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 93.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 142,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $165.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $499.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

