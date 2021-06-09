Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to post sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.95 billion and the highest is $5.09 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $22.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.99 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $22.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

M has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 804,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,281,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.