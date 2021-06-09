Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $70,818,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 349,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.