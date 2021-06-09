Madison Asset Management LLC Has $20.11 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after buying an additional 351,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after buying an additional 280,354 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,943,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,838,000 after buying an additional 167,702 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $198.88 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $199.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

