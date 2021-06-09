Madison Asset Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.89. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

