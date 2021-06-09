Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,006 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Ferro worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ferro by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 257,809 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

