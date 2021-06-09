Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.39 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

MGIC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,462. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

