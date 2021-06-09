Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.30

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.30 and last traded at $104.00, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGA. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

