Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Magyar Bancorp stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45. Magyar Bancorp has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 13.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,681 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,917 shares during the period. Magyar Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.6% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. M3F Inc. owned approximately 7.93% of Magyar Bancorp worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.