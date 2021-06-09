Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the period. SJW Group comprises 1.9% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned about 1.84% of SJW Group worth $34,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 97,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SJW. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

NYSE:SJW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 50,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.39.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.