Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,627 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $26,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,588. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

